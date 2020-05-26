Prairie Center Drive between Columbine/Regional Center Road and Flying Cloud Drive is closing Monday, June 1 through Friday, June 5.
The closure is needed to accommodate the installation of sanitary sewer and water construction associated with the Castle Ridge redevelopment project.
A signed detour will be provided using Regional Center Road and Flying Cloud Drive.
Info: Visit edenprairie.org
