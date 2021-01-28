Eden Prairie Police responded to a report of an aggravated robbery (carjacking) Jan. 26 in the parking lot of Tower Square shopping center at Flying Cloud Drive and Prairie Center Drive.
The victim, an adult man, said he was loading groceries into his vehicle when he was approached by two individuals who demanded his key fob and that one of the individuals displayed a weapon.
The man complied with their request, and the two individuals left in his vehicle, which was later recovered in Minneapolis. The man was not physically injured.
Because this is an active investigation, no further details are available at this time. However, police recommend community members remain vigilant about carjacking and other crimes of opportunity.
Police advise that carjackers may look for places where drivers slow down or stop or “bump” a vehicle in traffic to get the driver to get out of the vehicle and then take the car.
Drivers are advised to stay alert, have keys in hand, look around and inside the vehicle before getting in and be wary of people asking for directions or handing out fliers. They are also advised to trust their instincts – if something makes them feel uneasy, get into the car quickly, lock the doors and drive away.
Statistically the chances of being a carjacking victim are very slim. However, preventive actions can reduce the risk even more. People can also help prevent these types of crime by calling 911 to report suspicious activity immediately.
The Eden Prairie Crime Prevention Fund offers reward money to anyone providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of those who commit crimes in the community.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 952-949-6200 to speak with an investigator.
(SUN PHOTO BY RAYMOND T. RIVARD)
Eden Prairie police reported a car-jacking incident Jan. 26. They seek information about the incident and ask residents to remain vigilant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.