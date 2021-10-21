The Minnesota Academy of Science has announced that Eden Prairie resident Lori Haak has joined its board of directors.
Haak is a biology teacher at Simley High School in Inver Grove Heights. She earned a Masters of Arts in secondary education from Hamline University and a Bachelors of Arts from Concordia College.
Haak will play a role in guiding the academy’s mission of advancing science, technology, engineering and mathematics educational opportunities for Minnesota students.
Haak said in a statement, “I’m eager to serve the organization that first inspired my love for science and the science community through regional and state science fairs. Now that I’m a biology teacher it’s exciting to be able to bring that perspective to the Board of Directors.”
Haak is part of a cohort of six new academy board members serving three-year terms that began in September.
The academy is a statewide nonprofit that seeks to connect Minnesotans of all backgrounds with resources and opportunities to engage in STEM learning, research and communication and to recognize excellence in these areas. Programs include team competitions, individual research paper and project showcases, and mentoring and enrichment programs that promote STEM inquiry and research.
Info: www.mnmas.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.