mcmahon

Brett McMahon retired Feb. 12 from the Eden Prairie Police Department Reserve Unit.

Eden Prairie Police Department Reserve Officer Brett McMahon worked his last shift Feb. 12, after 20 years of volunteering his time at the department.

McMahon chose Feb. 12, 02-12, for his last shift since his badge number is 212.

During his 20 years in the reserve unit, McMahon worked his way up to supervisor. When the unit color guard started in 2009, McMahon volunteered by raising and lowering flags at city buildings, putting in 182 hours at that task. In total, he has logged 4,166 hours during his reserve career.

The reserves are a group of committed volunteers who assist sworn officers by performing community service tasks and non-criminal police functions.

Reserve officers also assist in natural disasters and other emergencies that require additional personnel.

The unit is recruiting new members. Those interested in joining are asked fill out the application at edenprairie.org/city-government/departments/police-department/police-department-volunteer-opportunities.

