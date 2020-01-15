The city of Eden Prairie is recruiting new members for its six advisory city commissions.
Applicants must live in Eden Prairie to serve on a commission. The application deadline is Monday, Feb. 3.
For those who are selected to a city commission, a seat on the 2020 City Government Academy will also be made available.
The 2020 recruitment timeline is as follows:
• Monday, Jan. 6: Application process begins
• Monday, Feb. 3: Application deadline
• Wednesday, Feb. 26: City commission candidate interviews
• Tuesday, March 17: City Council appoints commission members
In late March, the city commission orientation will be hosted.
The Eden Prairie City Council values the involvement of Eden Prairie residents and has established many city commissions that provide opportunities for participation.
Commission terms are typically three years, and the city council staggers term end dates to ensure continuity.
Terms begin April 1 and end March 31 each year. No commission member may be appointed to more than two full consecutive terms, except by a unanimous vote of the council.
Task forces are assembled and appointed by the city council on an “as-needed” basis when an issue needs to be researched and reviewed. Upon completion, a final task force report and recommendations are provided to the city council.
City Commission Charter statements are available at edenprairie.org/home/showdocument?id=1935.
City Government Academy
Applications are also being accepted for City Government Academy now through Friday, March 6.
Eden Prairie’s City Government Academy is a free, six-week program offering Eden Prairie residents a behind-the-scenes look at how the city operates.
Each week, a different department is spotlighted while participants tour facilities, meet city staff and learn about municipal government. Following the six classes, participants take part in a graduation celebration during a city council meeting.
The City Government Academy runs from April 22 to May 27.
For more information about city commissions, call Katie O’Connor at 952-949-8412.
