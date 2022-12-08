Eden Prairie received the Blazing Star Award from Conservation Minnesota at its Dec. 6 City Council meeting. The award acknowledges exceptional local government projects that advance conservation, climate or the environment. Named after the perennial flower native to U.S. prairies, the blazing star is known for its hardy and adaptable characteristics.

Eden Prairie received a 2022 Blazing Star Award for improving its fuel efficiency for city vehicles by implementing Minnesota’s first battery-powered police car. In 2021, the city tested the first electric vehicle in its police department and quickly added three additional vehicles to its growing electric fleet, with 10 planned for the future.

