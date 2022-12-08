Eden Prairie received the Blazing Star Award from Conservation Minnesota at its Dec. 6 City Council meeting. The award acknowledges exceptional local government projects that advance conservation, climate or the environment. Named after the perennial flower native to U.S. prairies, the blazing star is known for its hardy and adaptable characteristics.
Eden Prairie received a 2022 Blazing Star Award for improving its fuel efficiency for city vehicles by implementing Minnesota’s first battery-powered police car. In 2021, the city tested the first electric vehicle in its police department and quickly added three additional vehicles to its growing electric fleet, with 10 planned for the future.
Eden Prairie officials specifically targeted police vehicles due to their high mileage within the city’s fleet. By switching from a Dodge Charger to a Tesla Model Y, Eden Prairie reduced a single police vehicle’s greenhouse gas emissions by 81%, helping protect the environment and community health with fewer toxins in the airways.
“By becoming the first city to transition to electric police cars, Eden Prairie is showing other communities across the state how to transition to new technologies and address pollution head-on,” said John Anderson, local government program manager at Conservation Minnesota.
Over the summer, Conservation Minnesota solicited award applications from cities and counties all over Minnesota. In total, 16 communities applied. A panel of four judges reviewed applications and decided to award three communities across the state who showed a commitment to conservation and sustainability. In addition to Eden Prairie, Dakota County received the award for its bison reintroduction project, and St. Cloud received the award for its significant investments in renewable energy.
“This year’s Blazing Star Awardees highlight how cities and counties can significantly leverage their resources to impact conservation,” Anderson said. “By uplifting the work of these local governments, we hope to inspire other communities to implement their own innovative projects.”
Conservation Minnesota is a nonprofit organization committed to protecting people and places from the adverse impacts of pollution and climate change while ensuring that everyone who calls Minnesota home has access to the Great Outdoors and opportunities to enjoy it.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.