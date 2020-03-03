Biden wins big
According to unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State, DFL voters in the state have cast their ballots in favor of Joe Biden, capping a strong Super Tuesday primary election for the former vice president under President Barack Obama.
Like the statewide vote, Eden Prairie DFL electors also sided, quite significantly, to Biden.
The race between Biden and Sen, Bernie Sanders in Minnesota was called at about 9:30 p.m., when Biden was projected to be the winner in the state.
In the city of Eden Prairie, Biden also easily.
Eden Prairie electors cast 4,686 ballots for Biden, while Sen. Bernie Sanders tallied 2,522 votes.
The effect of Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s decision to drop out of the presidential race just a day before Super Tuesday seems to have paid huge dividends for Biden, not only in Minnesota, but across the country.
In Eden Prairie, the surface appearance is that the majority of Klobuchar’s supporters moved over to Biden.
Klobuchar had just 534 votes cast in her favor in Eden Prairie.
Here are the unofficial final count in the city of Eden Prairie
- Joe Biden - 4,686
- Sen. Bernie Sanders - 2,522
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar - 534
