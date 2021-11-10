ep SNOW

The city of Eden Prairie recently issued snow removal plans with snow event declarations in advance of winter weather.

When the forecast indicates a snow accumulation of 2 inches or more, the city will declare a Snow Event.

A Snow Emergency is declared any time snow accumulation reaches 2 inches, during which residents and visitors are asked not to park on city streets until noon the next day.

Streets maintenance crews work to maintain safe and passable roadways throughout a Snow Event, and perform a full curb-to-curb cleanup from 3 a.m. to noon, weather permitting.

Snow Event declarations are posted at edenprairie.org/News and social media platforms. You can also subscribe to receive email and text notifications.

Some reminders:

• Place trash containers behind the curb line, not in the street

• Remove basketball hoops and any other objects from the street

• Help by shoveling around fire hydrants and mailboxes, and clearing nearby sidewalks

It is illegal to place snow from a property onto the public roadway, and residents are advised to be sure any mailbox is installed according to United States Postal Service guidelines.

Info: Visit edenprairie.org

