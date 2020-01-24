At the end of last year, the Eden Prairie Police Department learned that the city received a grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety to fund an officer whose time is dedicated to pursuing impaired drivers from Jan. 1 through Sept. 30 of this year.
The police department will be eligible to re-apply for the next grant cycle, which begins on Oct. 1.
Officer Chad Streiff was selected to fill the DWI position after consistently posting a high number of DWI arrests every year since he began working in Eden Prairie in 2014.
From 2015-19, Streiff arrested 348 impaired drivers. In his first five shifts of 2020, Streiff made five DWI arrests.
While all department police officers will continue to look for impaired drivers on the roadways, Streiff’s time for the next nine months will be dedicated solely to impaired driver apprehension.
The community can help, too.
If witnessing a potential impaired driver behavior, call 911 and provide dispatchers with as much information as possible, including location, license plate number and the observed dangerous driving behavior.
Remember, friends don’t let friends drive drunk. If you know someone who is about to drive or ride with someone who is impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.
(Submitted photo)
The Eden Prairie Police Department recently received a grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety to fund an officer dedicated to pursuing impaired drivers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.