The Eden Prairie Police Department will host a car seat clinic 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, at Eden Prairie Fire Station #1, 14800 Scenic Heights Road, for those needing help with the proper installation of child safety seats.
A certified car seat technicians will check all car seats for proper installation.
There are no appointments needed for this free clinic - participants will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. Bring a mask for everyone age 5 and older, car seat, manual and child to the clinic.
Masks must be worn at all times. Please stay in your car until a staff members approaches you.
Info: Visit trimurl.co/ZASdhv.
