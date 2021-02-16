The Eden Prairie Police Department is inching closer to providing body cameras for officers.
To that end, the city has developed a draft policy and is seeking comments about the policy from city residents.
For many years, Eden Prairie police have utilized in-squad camera systems, a tool for collecting evidence, documenting encounters and providing enhanced transparency and accountability.
The latest technology in body-worn cameras, used in conjunction with in-squad camera systems, expands the ability to capture video and sound from police interactions.
As the police department prepares to incorporate body-worn cameras, the new policy will guide use of this tool by all officers.
View a draft of the Eden Prairie Police Department Body-Worn Camera Policy at trimurl.co/arTfxJ and share comments by visiting trimurl.co/TYFfRx through Sunday, Feb. 21.
