eden prairie body cams

The Eden Prairie Police Department is developing a policy for the implementation of body-worn cameras. To comment on this policy, visit trimurl.co/TYFfRx.

The Eden Prairie Police Department is inching closer to providing body cameras for officers.

To that end, the city has developed a draft policy and is seeking comments about the policy from city residents.

For many years, Eden Prairie police have utilized in-squad camera systems, a tool for collecting evidence, documenting encounters and providing enhanced transparency and accountability.

The latest technology in body-worn cameras, used in conjunction with in-squad camera systems, expands the ability to capture video and sound from police interactions.

As the police department prepares to incorporate body-worn cameras, the new policy will guide use of this tool by all officers.

View a draft of the Eden Prairie Police Department Body-Worn Camera Policy at trimurl.co/arTfxJ and share comments by visiting trimurl.co/TYFfRx through Sunday, Feb. 21.

