At 10:26 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, Eden Prairie Police responded to a residential burglary in the 14000 block of Golf View Drive.
The victim said two individuals entered the home with their faces covered and approached him. One individual pointed a gun at him, and then discharged the weapon inside the home, before both fled in a silver vehicle. There were no injuries and nothing was missing from the home.
At 11:13 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Police responded to a robbery at Shadow Green Apartments (14223 Valley View Road).
The victim said five individuals exited an older gray vehicle with their faces covered and approached her in the parking lot as she walked to her car. One individual pointed a gun at her and demanded her wallet while another demanded her phone; because she did not have those items, they fled with only her keys.
There were no injuries.
Investigators are working to determine if the incidents may be related.
If you were in the area at the time and witnessed suspicious activity, or if you have information related to these cases, call 952-949-6200.
Police would also like to remind the public that while these types of crimes are not common in Eden Prairie, it is always important to remain vigilant.
If you become the victim of a burglary or robbery, do not attempt to chase or apprehend a suspect yourself – it is always safest to let your belongings go, and take note the individual’s description, clothing, license plate and direction in which they fled – then call 911 immediately.
