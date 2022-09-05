Included in the department’s reports Aug. 23-29 were these incidents:
Aug. 23 - Theft on Overlook Trail; Chestnut Drive.
Aug. 24 - Tamper with auto on Eden Prairie Road; Carlson Drive; Viking Drive; Golden Triangle Drive; Singletree Lane.
- Theft from a motor vehicle on 6300 Carlson Drive.
- Damage to property on 7300 Golden Triangle Drive.
Aug. 25 - Tamper with auto on Caramel Trail; Divinity Lane twice; Village Woods Drive; Heather Avenue twice; Hiawatha Avenue twice; Staring Lake Parkway.
- Death investigation on Regency Lane.
- DWI on US Highway 212.
Aug. 26 - Intoxication on Windsong Drive.
- DWI on Beach Road; US Highway 212 and 200 Prairie Center Drive twice.
- Theft on Leona Road; Castlemoor Drive.
- Warrant arrest on Valley View Road and Eden Prairie Road.
- Theft by shoplifting on 11600 Leona Road.
Aug. 27 - Warrant arrest on Flying Cloud Drive and Singletree Lane; 400 East Bush.
- Tamper with auto on 18200 Erin; 8200 Shoreline Drive; 7500 Villa Court.
- Theft/larceny on 11300 Westwind Drive.
- DWI on 8500 Columbine Road.
Aug. 28 - Damage to property on 11700 Riverview Road.
- Theft/larceny on 7400 Flying Cloud Drive; 12900 Technology Drive.
Aug. 29 - Damage to property on Singletree Lane.
