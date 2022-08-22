Aug. 10 - Theft on the 16000 block of Berger Drive; 18800 block of Partridge Circle; 10100 block of Viking Drive.
- Theft by shoplifting on the 8200 block of Flying Cloud Drive.
- Theft by check on the 7800 block of Mitchell Road.
- Assault on the 400 block of Prairie Center Drive.
Aug. 11 - Damage to property on 11200 Anderson Lakes Parkway.
- Business burglary on the 7000 block of Flying Cloud Drive.
Aug. 12 - DWI on the 400 block of Valley View Road.
- Tamper with auto on the 7500 block of Washington Avenue South.
- Warrant arrest on the 7400 block of Flying Cloud.
Aug. 13 - Warrant arrests on Interstate and 400 block of Prairie Center Drive; Columbine Road and Anderson Lakes Parkway.
- DWI on the 200 block of Shady Oak Road.
- Damage to property on the 12700 block of College View Drive.
Aug. 14 - Theft on the 11300 block of Viking Drive.
- Tamper with auto on the 8300 block of Tamarack.
- Theft by shoplifting on the 8300 block of Flying Cloud Drive; 8000 block of Flying Cloud Drive.
Aug. 15 - Theft on the 15700 block of Lund Road; 12900 block of Pioneer; 14000 block of Chestnut Drive.
- Theft by shoplifting on the 12100 block of Singletree Lane.
