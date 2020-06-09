dean

Sgt. Bryan Dean began his new role with the Eden Prairie Police Department when he started sergeant field training. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Eden Prairie Police Department has announced its newest sergeant, Bryan Dean, an Eden Prairie native who began working for the department in 2008 as a community service officer.

Dean was hired as an officer in 2011 and during his tenure has served as a patrol officer, use of force instructor and field training officer, as well as being a member of the Crime Tech Unit, Crime Prevention Unit and Peer Support Unit. In addition, Dean was selected as Officer of the Year by his peers in 2017.

Dean began his new role May 23 when he started sergeant field training.

For more information, visit https://trimurl.co/Pl5K2h.

