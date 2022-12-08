In November, Eden Prairie Police Department welcomed two people to the EPPD team: Full-time Community Service Officer Dmitry Ivanov and Reserve Officer Michael Heiser.
Ivanov started as a CSO with the EPPD Nov. 14. Prior to coming to Eden Prairie, he worked as a CSO for Anoka and as a CSO and police officer for Maple Grove. In his role as a CSO, he will perform a variety of operational support functions for the police department including responding to medicals; handling animal control calls; enforcing city ordinances; assisting citizens with fingerprinting and car seat inspections; assisting officers with booking procedures; participating in community events; and equipping and training new part-time community service officers.
Heiser started with the EPPD in February. On Nov. 17, he graduated from a six-week reserve school hosted by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office where he received instruction in a number of subjects including crime scenes, Police K-9, water patrol, officer safety and law enforcement organization.
Reserves are volunteer members of the community who assist officers with emergencies, community events and other special details. The Reserve Unit is currently recruiting new members. If anyone is interested in joining this group of volunteers, visit the Reserve Unit webpage.
