In November, Eden Prairie Police Department welcomed two people to the EPPD team: Full-time Community Service Officer Dmitry Ivanov and Reserve Officer Michael Heiser.

Ivanov started as a CSO with the EPPD Nov. 14. Prior to coming to Eden Prairie, he worked as a CSO for Anoka and as a CSO and police officer for Maple Grove. In his role as a CSO, he will perform a variety of operational support functions for the police department including responding to medicals; handling animal control calls; enforcing city ordinances; assisting citizens with fingerprinting and car seat inspections; assisting officers with booking procedures; participating in community events; and equipping and training new part-time community service officers.

