Eden Prairie Police Department has welcomed three new staff members to the department recently.
According to the department, Paula Rylander is working part-time at the department’s reception desk as a customer service representative, answering calls and greeting in-person customers. She is a lifelong resident of Eden Prairie and recently retired from the insurance industry where she worked for 40 years.
Amanda Webster and Brenda Lind started as records specialists at the end of December, a position where they will process and maintain a variety of police reports in both electronic and paper format. Records specialists respond to requests for data and prepare case files for city and county prosecutors among other duties. Webster grew up in Shakopee and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor of science in journalism. Prior to coming to Eden Prairie, Webster worked for the South Washington County Telecommunications Commission for five years and as a 911 dispatcher for the Edina Police Department for six years. Lind grew in southwest Minnesota and later moved to the Twin Cities. She has worked for a variety of law enforcement agencies including the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, Savage Police Department, Coon Rapids Police Department and Richfield Police Department as well as the Stearns County Attorney’s Office.
