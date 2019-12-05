police reserves

Eden Prairie Police Chief Greg Weber with Reserve Nicholas Berg, Reserve Todd Stoltenberg, Reserve Deputy Supervisor Boyd Hesdorffer, and Sgt. Jess Irmiter upon the completion of a six-week reserve school by Berg and Stoltenberg.

Two Eden Prairie Police Department reserve officers recently graduated from a six-week reserve school hosted by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

Reserves Nicholas Berg and Todd Stoltenberg received instruction in a number of subjects, including crime scenes, police K-9, water patrol, officer safety and law enforcement organization.

New reserve officers also attend traffic directing school and first-aid, CPR and AED certification classes. In addition, Eden Prairie reserves must complete a monthly department-specific training and complete a training manual.

Reserves are volunteer members of the community who assist officers with emergencies, community events and other special details.

The reserve unit is recruiting new members. If interested in joining this group of volunteers, complete the application at edenprairie.or. Search “police department volunteer opportunities.”

