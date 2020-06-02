Included in the Eden Prairie Police May 15-22 reports were the following incidents:
May 15 - City ordinance violation on Riverview Drive
- City ordinance violation on Michele Lane
- Tamper with auto on Westwind Drive
- Welfare check on Penny Hill Road
- Welfare check on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive
- DWI on Pioneer Trail
- Welfare check on Chestnut Drive
- Drugs on Bedford Drive
- Theft on Cardinal Creek Road
- Welfare check on Cypress Lane
- Disturbing the peace on Lesley Lane
- Disturbing the peace on Tartan Curve
- Disturbing the peace on Hackberry Court
May 16 - Welfare check on Valley View Road
- Tamper with mail on Franlo Road
- Trespassing on Optum Circle
- Disorderly conduct on Harvest Lane
May 17 - Welfare check on Technology Drive
- City ordinance violation on Holly Road
- City ordinance violation on Eden Prairie Road
- Welfare check on Flying Cloud Road
- Drugs on Martin Drive
- Welfare check on Riverview Road
May 18 - Tamper with auto on Chestnut Drive
- Theft of vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive
- Damage to property Shady Oak Road
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive
- Theft on Plaza Drive
- Welfare check on Hennepin Town Road
- Disturbing the peace on City West Parkway
- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive
- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Honeysuckle Lane
- Disturbing the peace on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Disturbing the peace on Technology Drive
May 19 - Disturbing the peace on Technology Drive
- Tamper with auto on Wagner Way
- Intoxication on Howard Lane
- Theft on Plaza Drive
- Theft on Evener Way
- Welfare check on Cardiff Lane
- Welfare check on Prairie Center Drive
- Theft on 78th Street
- Theft on 78th Street
- City ordinance violation on Valley View Road
- City ordinance violation on Valley View Road
- Intoxication on St. John’s Drive
May 20 - City ordinance violation on Valley View Road
- Tamper with auto on Curtis Lane
- Welfare check on Dell Road
- City ordinance violation on Saddle Horn Court
- Disorderly conduct on Cole Court
- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive
- City ordinance violation on Silverwood Drive
May 21 - Drugs on Columbine Road
- Theft on Highway 169
- Theft on Essex Court
- Damage to property on Forestview Circle
- Theft on Staring Lake Parkway
- Disturbing the peace on Magnolia Trail
- City ordinance violation on Pioneer Trail
- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive
- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive
May 22 - City ordinance violation on Schroers Farm Road
- Harassing communication on Wagner Way
- Intoxication on Howard Lane
- Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- City ordinance violation on Technology Drive
- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive
- City ordinance violation on Wakefield Drive
- Disorderly conduct on Silverwood Drive
- DWI on Flying Cloud Drive
