Included in the Eden Prairie Police Dec. 13 through Dec. 25 reports were the following incidents:

Dec. 13 - Disturbing the peace on Dahlia Circle

- Tampering with a vehicle on Technology Drive

- Welfare check on Wagner Way

- Theft on Technology Drive

- Welfare check on Technology Drive

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive

- Welfare check on Singletree Lane

- Welfare check on Chestnut Drive

- Intoxication on Curtis Lane

- Disturbing the peace on Neill Lake Road

Dec. 14 - Theft of a vehicle on Viking Drive

- Welfare check on Flying Cloud Drive

- Harassing communication on Warbler Lane

- Drugs at the intersection of Valley View Road and Plaza 

- Theft on Harrogate Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Disorderly conduct on Technology Drive

- Robbery on Flying Cloud Drive

Dec. 15 - Welfare check on Flying Cloud Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Theft of vehicle on Franlo Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Franlo Road

- Disorderly conduct on Balsam Lane

- Tampering with a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway

Dec. 16 - Damage to property on Marshall Road

- Theft on Dunberry Circle

- Burglary of a business on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive

- Theft on Settlers Way

- Theft on Valley View Road

- Theft on Wellington Drive

- Burglary of a dwelling on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- 4 reports of tampering with a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on Leona Road

Dec. 17 - Disturbing the peace on Dahlia Circle

- Disturbing the peace on Marigold Circle

- Welfare check on Chestnut Drive

- Assault Valley View Road

- Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- 2 reports of theft on Prairie Center Drive

- Welfare check on College View Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Balmoral Lane

- Theft on Leona Road

- Theft on Plaza Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Eden Road

- Welfare check on Erin Bay

Dec. 18 - Tampering with a vehicle on Cartway Curve

- Damage to property on Prairie Center Drive

- 3 reports of theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- 2 reports of theft on Prairie Center Drive

- Welfare check on Kimball Drive

Dec. 19 - Theft on Valley View Road

- Theft on Wagner Way

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on Balsam Lane

- Theft on Staring Lake Parkway

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive

- Welfare check on Glen Lane

Dec. 20 - Theft on Anagram Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Hennepin Town Road

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive

- Theft on Thatcher Road

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Drugs at the intersection of Highway 100 and 50th Street

Dec. 21 - Burglary of a business on Technology Drive

- 2 reports of theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive

- Threat on Eden Road

- Burglary of a business on Prairie Center Drive

- Robbery on Flying Cloud Drive

Dec. 22 - Malicious mischief on Balmoral Lane

- Trespass on Woodland Drive

- Drugs on Franlo Road

- Disorderly conduct on Massie Curve

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive

- 2 reports of theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive

- Disorderly conduct on Martin Drive

- Death investigation on Peep Oday Trail

- Drugs on Prairie Center Drive

- Drugs on Frondell Court

- Disturbing the peace on Magnolia Trail

Dec. 23 - Disturbing the peace on Office Ridge Circle

- Theft of a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Tampering with a vehicle on Chennault way

- Welfare check on Leona Road

- Damage to property on Spring Road

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive

- Theft on Chestnut Drive

- Welfare check on Chestnut Drive

- Drugs on Chestnut Drive

- Weapons offense on Chestnut Drive

- Drugs on Joiner Way

Dec. 24 - Welfare check on Village Woods Drive

- Welfare check on Flying Cloud Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Golden Triangle Drive

- 2 reports of theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Harassing communication on Morgan Lane

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive

- Threat on St. Johns Drive

Dec. 25 - Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Singletree Lane

- Disturbing the peace on Coneflower Lane

- Harassing communication on Pioneer Trail

Dec. 26 - Disturbing the peace on Magnolia Trail

- Drugs on Viking Drive

– Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

