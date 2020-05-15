2019 police stats

The Eden Prairie Police Department was busy with more than 50,000 calls in 2019. (Submitted photo)

Barking dogs, 911 hang-ups, DWIs and more

For Eden Prairie Police Department personnel, 2019 was, once again, a busy year with a total of 50,870 calls.

The department recently released a breakdown of calls made and responded to by personnel.

Here’s a sampling of the activities that kept the department busy last year:

• 1 fatal vehicle crash;

• 34 death investigations (deaths which were not witnessed by another person and where the person was not in hospice or under a doctor’s care);

• 4 human trafficking arrests;

• 67 domestic assault calls;

• 238 DWIs;

• 16,419 traffic stops;

• 210 medical – psychiatric calls;

• 156 suicide attempt/threat calls;

• 5,375 911 hang-up calls;

• 243 shoplifting cases;

• 30 apiary (beekeeping) registrations;

• 292 disturb the peace calls;

• 26 animal bite calls;

• 325 fingerprint services;

• 147 child safety seat inspections;

• 116 barking dog calls;

• 890 car lockouts; and

• 59 school bus stop-arm violations.

– Courtesy of the Eden Prairie Communications and police departments.

