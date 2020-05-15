Barking dogs, 911 hang-ups, DWIs and more
For Eden Prairie Police Department personnel, 2019 was, once again, a busy year with a total of 50,870 calls.
The department recently released a breakdown of calls made and responded to by personnel.
Here’s a sampling of the activities that kept the department busy last year:
• 1 fatal vehicle crash;
• 34 death investigations (deaths which were not witnessed by another person and where the person was not in hospice or under a doctor’s care);
• 4 human trafficking arrests;
• 67 domestic assault calls;
• 238 DWIs;
• 16,419 traffic stops;
• 210 medical – psychiatric calls;
• 156 suicide attempt/threat calls;
• 5,375 911 hang-up calls;
• 243 shoplifting cases;
• 30 apiary (beekeeping) registrations;
• 292 disturb the peace calls;
• 26 animal bite calls;
• 325 fingerprint services;
• 147 child safety seat inspections;
• 116 barking dog calls;
• 890 car lockouts; and
• 59 school bus stop-arm violations.
– Courtesy of the Eden Prairie Communications and police departments.
