EPPD veterans

(SUBMITTED photo)

The Eden Prairie Police Department recently recognized the members of the department who are also veterans. Those members are as follows: (front row, from the left) Officer Phil Johnson, Army Reserves; Officer Linda Moua, Army National Guard (veteran); Officer Nate Eichman, Army (veteran); and Officer Mohamoud Ibrahim, Army Reserves; (middle row, from the left) Community Service Officer Louis Diethelm, Air Force (veteran); Officer Evan Hynek, Army National Guard; Sgt. Lonnie Soppeland, Army National Guard (Ret.); Sgt. John Wilson, Air Force (veteran); and Records Supervisor Cesar Munoz, Army (veteran); (back row, from the left) Officer Mason Heine, Army National Guard; Officer Tyler Quesenberry, Air Force (veteran); Officer Chad Streiff, Marines (veteran); and Officer Kevin White, Army Reserves (veteran).

