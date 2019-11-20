(SUBMITTED photo)
The Eden Prairie Police Department recently recognized the members of the department who are also veterans. Those members are as follows: (front row, from the left) Officer Phil Johnson, Army Reserves; Officer Linda Moua, Army National Guard (veteran); Officer Nate Eichman, Army (veteran); and Officer Mohamoud Ibrahim, Army Reserves; (middle row, from the left) Community Service Officer Louis Diethelm, Air Force (veteran); Officer Evan Hynek, Army National Guard; Sgt. Lonnie Soppeland, Army National Guard (Ret.); Sgt. John Wilson, Air Force (veteran); and Records Supervisor Cesar Munoz, Army (veteran); (back row, from the left) Officer Mason Heine, Army National Guard; Officer Tyler Quesenberry, Air Force (veteran); Officer Chad Streiff, Marines (veteran); and Officer Kevin White, Army Reserves (veteran).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.