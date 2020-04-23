Removing impaired drivers from the road
Last month, Officer Chad Streiff scored his sixth DWI hat trick (three DWI arrests in one shift) of his career during an overnight shift on March 14-15.
That night, he was working a St. Patrick’s Day detail funded by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety in Maple Grove and Minneapolis with other metro area officers.
Streiff’s first DWI arrest during the shift came at 11:30 p.m. when he observed a driver who did not follow the “move over” law while he and another officer had a car pulled over on the side of the road.
The “move over” law requires drivers to stay at least one full lane away from stopped emergency vehicles. Officer Streiff stopped the vehicle and noticed the smell of alcohol on the driver. The driver’s blood alcohol content (BAC) was .08, and he was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and careless driving.
The second DWI arrest of the night came just after 1 a.m. when Streiff observed a car going 88 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 394. The driver’s BAC was .14, and he was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, careless driving and speeding.
After dropping off the previous driver at the Hennepin County Jail in downtown Minneapolis, Streiff noticed a vehicle going the wrong way down a one-way street. The driver’s BAC was .15, and he was arrested for third-degree DWI and careless driving.
The office recognizes the work that Streiff, and all of the city’s police officers, do to remove impaired drivers from area roadways.
Help city officers by calling 911 if a driver believed to be impaired is seen. Be prepared to provide as much detail as possible, including the license plate number, vehicle description and direction of travel.
For more information, visit https://trimurl.co/HFSxAz.
- Courtesy of the Eden Prairie Communications Department.
