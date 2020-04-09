Theft, gun applications up; domestic call, moving violations down
In the COVID-19 world in which we live, we’ve seen dramatic changes to society and our local communities.
As the purveyors of service and enforcement, local police departments, like that in Eden Prairie, have also had to adjust to the new normal.
City police have seen dramatic decreases in traffic violations and crashes, in domestic-related incidents, but have also seen upticks in shoplifting and theft, as well as firearm permits.
It’s likely that once the virus passes that department personnel will revert to the types of calls that dominated their days pre-COVID-19.
But for now, they are encountering each day with a new set of rules. To that end, they continue to serve and protect.
Police Capt. Bill Wyffels answered questions about how the coronavirus has impacted services in Eden Prairie and changed the look of the community, almost overnight.
What types of COVID-19-related calls have you received?
Understandably, we continue to receive calls from residents and business owners with questions about what types of businesses or activities fall under the governor’s stay at home Executive Order. We appreciate the community’s desire to understand the objectives of the order and their willingness to do their part in keeping the community safe.
How are you enforcing the stay-at-home order?
Our world is currently going through unique times that have resulted in immense changes for all of us. We recognize that it takes time for the community to understand and interpret the objective of the governor’s stay-at-home order. Our approach to enforcing the order is through education. We have been achieving great results with this approach.
In what areas are you seeing a decrease in calls? (i.e. traffic, car accidents, etc.)
With many businesses closed and many employees telecommuting, our streets and highways have been unusually quiet. As a result, we have seen a dramatic reduction in traffic violations and motor vehicle crashes. We are also experiencing a notable reduction in our domestic-related calls. It is great seeing families spend quality time together.
In what areas are you seeing an increase in calls?
We have experienced an increase in shoplifting and theft-related calls in some retail stores that are still open. We have also seen an increase in applications for a permit to purchase a firearm.
What protocols are in place to keep officers safe as well as the public safe?
The police department has taken several precautions to make sure our officers are staying safe. As much as we value in-person visits with our community, during this pandemic, we have been more conscious about not creating unnecessary exposures. Our officers are processing more reports by phone or other remote means, and when possible, we are gathering evidence electronically. If an in-person contact with a citizen is necessary, our officers are practicing social distancing and using personal protection equipment (PPE) to mitigate unnecessary exposure. We have also implemented a decontamination procedure for officers to follow in the event that they are exposed.
What protocols are in place to maintain public safety if a large number of staff were to become infected?
The police department has redesigned employee schedules in a manner that minimizes cross-contamination among our employee groups. Furthermore, both Eden Prairie police and fire departments have great working relationships with our peer agencies in surrounding communities. We communicate daily to assess each department’s staffing situation and we count on one another for assistance in the event one of our departments should experience an unfortunate hardship.
For the latest updates and information from the city of Eden Prairie, visit edenpriarie.org/Coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.