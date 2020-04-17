Do your research and don’t be bullied
The Eden Prairie Police Department provided information this weekend about the probability that local residents could be contacted by scammers.
Unfortunately, in the midst of the current pandemic, criminals are taking advantage of people through a variety of scams.
Here are a few offers criminals are using to trick people into providing personal information or money:
• COVID-19 home test kits or cures in exchange for personal or health insurance information
• A request for your bank routing number or other personal information in order to secure federal relief funds
• An offer to refinance your mortgage or receive student loan debt forgiveness
• Work from home opportunities
• An offer to consolidate your debt
• HVAC duct cleaning to prevent the virus
• Travel and vacation refunds
• Soliciting donations for coronavirus research
Here are some tips from the Federal Trade Commission on how to keep from being scammed:
• Don’t be rushed. Whatever the call, email, text, or social media post is about, remember that scammers try to rush you. Legit people don’t.
• Check it out. Before you act on something or share it – stop. Do some research. Do the facts back up the story?
• Pass it on. If you get offered something great, or you’re worried about something alarming, talk to someone you trust before you act. What do they think?
• Keep in touch with the Federal Trade Commission. Sign up for consumer alerts to help spot scams: ftc.gov/subscribe. And watch for the latest at ftc.gov/coronavirus.
• Report scams to the Federal Trade Commission. Go to ftc.gov/complaint. Your report can help us shut the scammers down.
• Play scam bingo. Created by the FTC and a perfect stay-at-home activity.
If you are unsure if an offer or request is legitimate, contact the EPPD at 952-949-6200 for assistance.
– Courtesy of the Eden Prairie Police Department
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.