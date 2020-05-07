The combination of warm weather and people staying at home has meant more walkers and bikers on the streets and sidewalks.
• The Eden Prairie Police Department encourages residents to enjoy the fresh air, but want everyone to stay safe, too. Each year in Minnesota approximately 39 pedestrians and seven bicyclists are killed in collisions with vehicles.
Here are a few reminders for walkers, runners, bikers and drivers:
• Bicyclists should ride on the road and must ride in the same direction as traffic
• Motorists must at all times maintain a three-foot clearance when passing a bicyclist
• Bicyclists must obey all traffic control signs and signals, just like motorists
• Bicyclists must signal their turns and should ride in a predictable manner
• Pedestrians should walk or run against traffic
• Pedestrians should cross streets at marked crosswalks or intersections; don’t cross mid-block and always obey traffic signals
• When walking or running, make eye contact with drivers and ensure they see you and will stop
• When driving, stop for crossing pedestrians at every intersection, even those without crosswalks or stoplights––stop far enough back so drivers in other lanes can also see the pedestrian in time to stop
• Vehicles should not block crosswalks while stopped, and should not pass other vehicles stopped for pedestrians
Info: edenprairie.org
– Courtesy of the Eden Prairie Police Department
