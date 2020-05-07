The city of Eden Prairie is planning the replacement of play equipment in city parks this summer.
Play equipment replacement is determined by the city’s annual safety audits based on age and safety audit point priority ranking. The life expectancy of play equipment is 15 years.
Parks maintenance staff will be replacing the play equipment at Crestwood and Franlo parks this summer. The new equipment includes items to inspire active play, new swings and new climbers.
Pavement reconstruction
The pavement on the tennis and basketball courts at Rice Marsh Lake Park is being reconstructed to improve playability. Parks maintenance staff are removing fencing this spring and summer and milling the existing pavement to allow for the new pavement to be installed.
After a curing time, the new pavement will be resurfaced and the fencing will be reinstalled.
Both projects are planned to begin in April and be completed over the summer.
For more information about all of these projects, call the Eden Prairie Parks and Natural Resources Department at 952-949-8442.
The Parks and Natural Resources Division is responsible for all city of Eden Prairie park construction projects.
– Courtesy of the city of Eden Prairie’s Communications Department
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.