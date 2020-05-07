EP07coParkImprovementsCrestwood.jpg

An artist’s rendition of improvements at Crestwood Park. (Submitted image)

The city of Eden Prairie is planning the replacement of play equipment in city parks this summer.

Play equipment replacement is determined by the city’s annual safety audits based on age and safety audit point priority ranking. The life expectancy of play equipment is 15 years.

EP07coParkImprovementsFranlo.jpg

An artist’s rendition of improvements at Franlo Park. (Submitted image)

Parks maintenance staff will be replacing the play equipment at Crestwood and Franlo parks this summer. The new equipment includes items to inspire active play, new swings and new climbers.

Pavement reconstruction

The pavement on the tennis and basketball courts at Rice Marsh Lake Park is being reconstructed to improve playability. Parks maintenance staff are removing fencing this spring and summer and milling the existing pavement to allow for the new pavement to be installed.

After a curing time, the new pavement will be resurfaced and the fencing will be reinstalled.

Both projects are planned to begin in April and be completed over the summer.

For more information about all of these projects, call the Eden Prairie Parks and Natural Resources Department at 952-949-8442.

The Parks and Natural Resources Division is responsible for all city of Eden Prairie park construction projects.

– Courtesy of the city of Eden Prairie’s Communications Department

Tags

Load comments