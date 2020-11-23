As of Nov. 21, all Eden Prairie Parks and Recreation in-person programs are canceled and recreation facilities are closed until there is guidance from the state for safely reopening.
The closures come after Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order aimed at curbing the spike in community spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota.
Included in the order is a pause on all youth sports programming, the temporary closure of fitness facilities and several other measures for a period of four weeks.
The closure includes all activities that take place at the Community Center, Art Center, Outdoor Center, park buildings and school facilities. Registered program participants will be contacted over the next several days about rescheduling and refunds.
Community Center members will not be billed for December, with the exception of virtual memberships. The option provides access to a library of online fitness classes led by EPCC instructors, learn more at edenprairie.org/VirtualMember.
During this time, city officials ask that all Eden Prairie residents continue to follow Minnesota’s Stay Safe Plan guidelines to combat the coronavirus pandemic, and monitor edenprairie.org/Coronavirus for up-to-date information and resources.
Meanwhile, community members can continue to access Eden Prairie’s outdoor parks and trails for exercise and fresh air.
