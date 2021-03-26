The city of Eden Prairie will host a physically distanced park clean-up day 8-11 a.m. Saturday, April 24.
As in previous years, the city will provide gloves, trash bags and a map of the parks. This event is suitable for children and adults – and a great way to spend some time outdoors.
Groups meet in the morning at their respective parks using the map to guide the cleanup.
Each group will be spaced accordingly if sharing a park. The map is also used at the end of the event to find trash drop-off locations, and city staff will pick up bags when the event is over.
View available parks at bit.ly/3c7cyCd
Sign up at bit.ly/3s5D3x5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.