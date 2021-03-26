ep parks cleanup

This city of Eden Prairie seasonal employee cleans up an area in a city park last summer. Residents have an opportunity to participate in a parks cleanup effort slated for 8-11 a.m., Saturday, April 24.

The city of Eden Prairie will host a physically distanced park clean-up day 8-11 a.m. Saturday, April 24.

As in previous years, the city will provide gloves, trash bags and a map of the parks. This event is suitable for children and adults – and a great way to spend some time outdoors.

Groups meet in the morning at their respective parks using the map to guide the cleanup.

Each group will be spaced accordingly if sharing a park. The map is also used at the end of the event to find trash drop-off locations, and city staff will pick up bags when the event is over.

View available parks at bit.ly/3c7cyCd

Sign up at bit.ly/3s5D3x5

Copyright ©2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments