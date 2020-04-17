The situation will continue to be monitored, but full refunds will be issued
The Parks and Recreation summer programs in Eden Prairie are being suspended until further notice because of the city’s commitment to “the health and safety of our community.”
Summer is typically “prime time” for day camps, lessons and events, filling the community’s parks and recreational facilities with activity and fun.
Eden Prairie’s Parks and Recreation Department gears up for summer all year, and staff members always look forward to offering opportunities for exploration, skill-building, creativity and connections for the youth of the community.
This year, the city, state, and country are faced with the challenges of how to deliver during a public health crisis.
In Eden Prairie, city officials have struggled with how to offer summer programs and events.
The world has changed and city officials know summer in Eden Prairie will look very different this year. What hasn’t changed is our commitment to the health and safety of our community, and communicating where things stand.
That said, the following information is being released:
• All recreational programming and events are suspended until further notice;
• Staff members are monitoring the situation daily and will make plans in accordance with standards set by public health officials;
• If you are currently registered for a summer program, you will be contacted via email about the program’s status at least 30 days before the scheduled start date;
• If we are unable to offer summer programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, full refunds will be automatically issued for those who have already registered; and
• In addition, you may choose to cancel your registration at any time up to seven days prior to the start of the program for a full refund.
To cancel a registration and request a refund, email Parks@edenprairie.org and include the registration details.
Info: Continue to monitor edenprairie.org/Coronavirus for up-to-date information and resources, including a list of ways you can still enjoy the parks while maintaining appropriate physical distancing to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
- Courtesy of the Eden Prairie Communications Department
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.