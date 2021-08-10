ep award

Those attending the awards presentation for the Eden Prairie Parks and Recreation Department are (from the left) MRPA representative Aimee Peterson, Community Center Manager Valerie Verley, Mayor Ron Case, Recreation Services Manager Lori Brink and Parks and Recreation Director Jay Lotthammer.

The Minnesota Recreation and Park Association presented Eden Prairie’s Parks and Recreation Department with two awards at the July 13 City Council meeting.

On behalf of the MRPA, Aimee Peterson presented Community Center Manager Valerie Verley and Recreation Services Manager Lori Brink with awards of excellence for the community center’s new virtual membership and the Boo Drive-Thru event.

Both programs were introduced in 2020 in response to the pandemic.

