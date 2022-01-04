SKATING RINK Ep

Miller Park in Eden Prairie

Eden Prairie ice rinks are open during winter months and are flooded, swept and maintained by the Park and Recreation Department, weather permitting.

Bring your own skates.

Non-school day extended hours will be available Jan. 17, Jan. 28, Feb. 18 and Feb. 21.

Outdoor Rinks and Warming House Hours

Crestwood Park

9780 Dell Road

Monday–Friday, 4–8 p.m.

Sat./non-school days, noon–6 p.m.

Sunday 1–5 p.m.

952-974-3906

Edenvale Park

7200 Edenvale Boulevard

Monday–Friday, 4–8 p.m.

Sat./non-school days, noon–6 p.m.

Sunday 1–5 p.m.

952-937-3476

Forest Hills Park

13708 Holly Road

Monday–Friday, 4–8 p.m.

Sat./non-school days, noon–6 p.m.

Sunday 1–5 p.m.

952-937-0928

Homeward Hills Park

12000 Silverwood Drive

Monday–Saturday, 4–8 p.m.

Sat./non-school days, noon–6 p.m.

Sunday 1–5 p.m.

952-942-8211

Miller Park

8208 Eden Prairie Road

Monday–Friday, 4–8 p.m.

Sat./non-school days, noon–6 p.m.

Sunday 1–5 p.m.

952-975-1889

Nesbitt Preserve Park

8641 Center Way

Monday–Friday, 4–8 p.m.

Sat./non-school days, noon–6 p.m.

Sunday 1–5 p.m.

952-983-0607

Prairie View Park

17255 Peterborg Road

Monday–Friday, 4–8 p.m.

Sat./non-school days, noon–6 p.m.

Sunday 1–5 p.m.

952-934-6057

Round Lake Park

16691 Valley View Road

Monday–Friday, 4–8 p.m.

Sat./non-school days, noon–8 p.m.

Sunday 1–5 p.m.

952-934-7114

Staring Lake Park

14800 Pioneer Trail

Monday–Friday, 4–8 p.m.

Sat./non-school days, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

Sunday, noon–5 p.m.

Sledding hill, skating rink,

Skates and kicksleds Available

952-934-7120

