Miller Park in Eden Prairie
Eden Prairie ice rinks are open during winter months and are flooded, swept and maintained by the Park and Recreation Department, weather permitting.
Bring your own skates.
Non-school day extended hours will be available Jan. 17, Jan. 28, Feb. 18 and Feb. 21.
Outdoor Rinks and Warming House Hours
Crestwood Park
9780 Dell Road
Monday–Friday, 4–8 p.m.
Sat./non-school days, noon–6 p.m.
Sunday 1–5 p.m.
952-974-3906
Edenvale Park
7200 Edenvale Boulevard
952-937-3476
Forest Hills Park
13708 Holly Road
952-937-0928
Homeward Hills Park
12000 Silverwood Drive
Monday–Saturday, 4–8 p.m.
952-942-8211
Miller Park
8208 Eden Prairie Road
952-975-1889
Nesbitt Preserve Park
8641 Center Way
952-983-0607
Prairie View Park
17255 Peterborg Road
952-934-6057
Round Lake Park
16691 Valley View Road
Sat./non-school days, noon–8 p.m.
952-934-7114
Staring Lake Park
14800 Pioneer Trail
Sat./non-school days, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
Sunday, noon–5 p.m.
Sledding hill, skating rink,
Skates and kicksleds Available
952-934-7120
