The Eden Prairie Optimist Club recognized the winners of a student essay competition at an awards reception Feb. 19.
The students provided submissions in the annual essay contest based on the theme “Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams you iMagine?” The contest, which is part of an effort by Optimist International, allows students to provide opinions that can be based on their own experiences, their country’s experiences or based on history, according to organizers.
The following students won first-place awards:
• Ella Muilenburg, Eden Prairie High School
• Ava Muilenburg, Eagle Heights Spanish Immersion
• Erin McCloud, Eagle Heights Spanish Immersion
The following students received runner-up honors:
• Cecilia Casper, Eden Prairie High School
• Spandan Datta, Eagle Ridge Academy
• Kieran Kelly, Eagle Heights Spanish Immersion
The following students placed as second runners-up:
• Chloe Russo, Eden Prairie High School
• Paili Rice, Eagle Heights Spanish Immersion
• Bami Olofinboba, Eagle Heights Spanish Immersion
The students received Optimist Club certificates, medallions and gift certificates to Barnes & Noble. The overall winning essay by Ella Muilenburg will be sent to the district level to be judged along with winners from other clubs in the Dakotas, Minnesota, Manitoba District. College scholarships are available for top winners at the district level.
“Young students today have so many fresh ideas about the world and their future,” said Ryan Affolter, club essay chairman for the Eden Prairie chapter. “As Optimists, it is our goal to encourage them and do what we can to bring out the best in each of them. This gives them a wonderful opportunity to tap into their creativity and pursue possible scholarships at the same time.”
The Eden Prairie Optimist Club has been participating in the Optimist Essay Contest for more than 20 years and has been active in the community since 1978.
To learn more about the club, visit facebook.com/EPOptimists.
