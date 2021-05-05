The city of Eden Prairie is accepting Students on Commissions program applications for the 2021-22 school year.
The program is open to any high school junior or senior who lives in Eden Prairie.
The Students on Commissions program is a way for students to contribute to their community in an official capacity, while gaining valuable insight about municipal government. Student commission member terms begin in September and end in May, with an expected time commitment of one evening meeting per month.
Five commissions have openings for students:
• Flying Cloud Airport
• Heritage Preservation
• Human Rights and Diversity
• Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources
• Sustainability
Submit an application at bit.ly/3gSfpkU.
The application deadline is Friday, May 28.
For more information, call Katie O’Connor at 952-949-8412.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.