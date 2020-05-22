Beginning May 13, Minnesota voters, including those in Eden Prairie, can apply for absentee ballots for the Aug. 11 Primary Election and/or the Nov. 3 General Election.

Ballots are mailed six weeks before each election. The city of Eden Prairie is also recruiting election judges for the Aug. 11 Primary Election and Nov. 3 Election Day.

Learn how to become an election judge or apply at edenprairie.org/ElectionJudgeApp by Friday, June 5.

To apply for an absentee ballot, visit MNVotes.org for more information.

Residents can also find an Eden Prairie 2020 election timeline at edenprairie.org/Elections.

