Beginning May 13, Minnesota voters, including those in Eden Prairie, can apply for absentee ballots for the Aug. 11 Primary Election and/or the Nov. 3 General Election.
Ballots are mailed six weeks before each election. The city of Eden Prairie is also recruiting election judges for the Aug. 11 Primary Election and Nov. 3 Election Day.
Learn how to become an election judge or apply at edenprairie.org/ElectionJudgeApp by Friday, June 5.
To apply for an absentee ballot, visit MNVotes.org for more information.
Residents can also find an Eden Prairie 2020 election timeline at edenprairie.org/Elections.
