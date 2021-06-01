The Arbor Day Foundation recently named Eden Prairie a Tree City USA for a 37th time.
During that time, the city has also received the Growth Award 10 times, qualifying Eden Prairie as a Sterling Tree City USA community.
Tree City USA communities that provide a higher level of tree care and community engagement throughout the year are recognized with the Growth Award.
In recognition of its recent honor as a National Arbor Day Foundation Tree City USA, the Eden Prairie City Council voted to proclaim April 30 as Arbor Day in the city, while encouraging all residents to continue to protect the area trees and woodlands and to continue to support the city’s urban forestry program.
In reading the proclamation into the official record at the May 18 council meeting, Mayor Ron Case said, “I urge all citizens to plant trees to gladden the hearts and promote the well-being of present and future generations.”
To be recognized as a Tree City, there are four core standards of sound urban forestry management that must be met: maintaining a tree board or department, implementing a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry and celebrating Arbor Day.
To be eligible for the Sterling Award, a community must receive 10 years of Growth Awards from the foundation.
The city of Eden Prairie is just the sixth community in Minnesota to receive the Sterling Award, and is the first since 2016.
Arbor Day, begun in 1872 in Nebraska, was first observed with the planting of more than 1 million trees. The day is now celebrated across the country and the world.
Eden Prairie first officially celebrated Arbor Day in 1982.
– Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
