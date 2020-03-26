Spiritual connections being made online
Picture this: A family gathers at the kitchen table for an online worship service, praying and singing songs together.
Why families need to resort to worshipping in their kitchens instead of their churches is obvious. These COVID-19-driven times have infiltrated, infected and affected every corner of our lives. Faith is not excluded.
While the family members’ voices may be bouncing off kitchen walls and dissipating into the pancake- and bacon-soaked aroma of their homes, the message of hope, faith and connectedness continues, though in much different ways.
For Pastor Becky Jo Messenbrink, the lead pastor at Eden Prairie Methodist Church, the logistical and spiritual challenges presented on a daily basis are “both exhausting and exhilarating,” she said.
It’s been exhausting because with each day, there is so many things to learn and “that takes a great deal of energy and time,” she said.
However, there is the flip side.
“This ministry is also exhilarating!” she exclaimed. “We are learning new ways to be the community of faith that has the potential to increase our ability to reach people now and in the future.”
Messenbrink, with 25 years of ministerial experience, said that unique adjustments have been made to continue their work––much of it in a shift to online experiences.
Even before in-person worship and activities were suspended, the church began with individual communion servings and eliminating handshaking. Changes were also made in how they served food and cleaned the facility.
When it became clear that worship services and activities could no longer be held, the church began recording services and posting to its website.
The Children’s Ministry developed a Facebook page, and youth groups began meeting through online apps.
Also being delivered via the internet are Bible studies and discussion groups. Specific events, however, have had to be canceled. That included the Easter Festival traditionally held the Saturday before Easter. Other events will be held in ways that don’t require large groups.
Because the church has been developing alternative ways for members of the congregation to contribute, the shutdown of services may not have a negative effect. Those alternatives include electronic transfers and other methods of online contributions.
“It’s too early to say if there will be a financial impact to our congregation, but our experience is that folks are generous, especially in times of need,” the pastor said.
Members of the congregation have also addressed the needs of shut-ins and those who may be ill.
“A large group of members are involved in a shepherding ministry ... making connections and praying with them ...,” the pastor said. “Our youngest families are partnering with our oldest, sending notes and pictures and making phone calls to help them know how loved they are,” she added.
In addition to members from Eden Prairie, the church’s congregation includes members from Hopkins, Minnetonka, Chanhassen, Chaska, Victoria, Savage and Lakeville.
Working together, the members of the congregation have vowed to come through the pandemic together and stronger.
“Our members are really stepping up to continue to grow our community of faith ... It’s amazing to engage people in this new way of ministry and watching people step up to lead. God is definitely at work, and that is exhilarating!”
For news about upcoming Holy Week activities, visitprairiechurch.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.