Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced last week the following appointments to the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission, the Board of School Administrators, the State Board of Public Defense, the Community Competency Restoration Task Force, the Minnesota State High School League, the Public Employees Retirement Association, the Public Employment Relations Board and the Technology Advisory Committee.
The appointments included two Eden Prairie men:
• Alex Rowell Jr., Eden Prairie, was appointed to the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission effective Jan. 13, with the term expiring Jan. 3, 2022.
The Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission supports amateur sports associations in the state and promotes amateur sports events.
• Rick King – Eden Prairie, was appointed to the Technology Advisory Committee as a private business representative effective Jan. 13, with the term expiring Jan. 2, 2024.
The Technology Advisory Committee advises the state chief information officer on development and implementation of the state information technology plan, critical information technology initiatives for the state, standards for state information architecture, strategic portfolio management, the management of the state enterprise technology fund, and the effectiveness of the office.
