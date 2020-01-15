The Power of 100 Southwest, Women Who Care group voted to honor Achieving Cures Together at its fall meeting.
Four times each year, the group of fewer than 90 women connect, nominate, learn about, vote and fund local Minnesota nonprofits.
Achieving Cures Together was brought to the group’s attention by an Eden Prairie member, Leslie Martens, and their mission won the hearts and votes of the members to the tune of $8,275.
In less than four years, $191,200 has been donated to 15 different Minnesota nonprofits by the Women Who Care and the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation.
Peter Westerhaus, 27, the founder and president of Achieving Cures Together, is a dynamic, professional, sophisticated and kind soul. He graduated from Holy Family Catholic High School in 2010 and the Carlson School of Business in 2014. His mission is to save lives by advancing microbiome research through collaborative research with the University of Minnesota through intestinal microbiota transplantation.
Achieving Cures Together is exploring the relationship between microbial restoration and diseases like Clostridium difficile, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, obesity, autism and more.
Our gut health has an incredibly significant impact on our overall health, and Westerhaus has made it his mission to help others by researching alternative cures for these debilitating diseases. So far, Achieving Cures Together has supported treatment for more than 590 patients suffering from recurrent Clostridioides difficile and has changed their lives.
Westerhaus has been invited to hear Westerhaus at the group’s 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, meeting – a meeting that is open to the public. The group meets at the Hilton Garden Inn in Eden Prairie.
Info: Powerof100Southwest.com
