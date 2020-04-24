As all Americans learn how to live in what is becoming a new temporary normal, government leaders are grappling with striking the right balance in mitigation strategies as we attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Most experts believe we may not be able to prevent the vast majority of Americans from being exposed to COVID-19 over the next 12 to 18 months before a vaccine can be created.
So the primary reason behind our societal efforts at restricting human contact is really trying to prevent too many people from getting the virus all at the same time, which would overwhelm our hospitals and result in a higher death rate.
Additionally, by pushing out the infection spike, we allow the health care system to be better prepared, have more knowledge of the disease, and glean best practices learned over time of how to successfully treat the symptoms.
It is clear that Minnesota’s efforts are working in slowing the rate of infection. Here in Eden Prairie, we’ll continue to encourage physical distancing by limiting access to public facilities and ensuring compliance with the governor’s stay-at-home order, which has been extended until at least May 4.
If you become concerned with a situation of non-compliance in one of our parks, do reach out to our police department using the non-emergency number, 952-949-6200.
In the meantime, we’re staying in close contact with our partners in government and healthcare as we evaluate future decisions.
I know these are difficult times. There’s just no positive spin I can put on the human toll of not being able to hug a grandchild, of trying to work a job while helping children with school work, of coping with the urge just to have social interactions with others, or of longing for an ordinary day of “just” going to work, coaching a sport or attending church.
But, there are a few silver linings. I’ve heard stories of neighbors who have secured jobs bringing food over to those who have been furloughed; of people calling in for welfare checks to make sure an elderly neighbor is doing OK; and of literally hundreds of people reaching out to the city and social service non-profits wanting to know how they can help.
In just the past three weeks the Eden Prairie Community Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund has received $24,000 in donations.
You may donate at epcommunityfoundation.org.
Eden Prairie is a strong, vibrant and supportive community in so many ways. We hear a lot from our national and state leaders that “we will get through this,” and you know what? We will.
Yes, society will be altered due to the loss of life, economic impacts and changes in social behaviors, but we will also emerge appreciating what was once taken for granted, paying more attention to some of those small joys of life, and hopefully, becoming more #OneAmerica, #OneMinnesota and definitely #OneEdenPrairie.
Many of you have been reaching out to me with concerns, comments and suggestions.
Please continue to do that.
I listen to every voicemail and read every email/text. I try to respond to as many as I can. Your thoughts matter. You have elected an amazing group of leaders to your city council in Brad Aho, Kathy Nelson, Mark Freiberg and PG Narayanan. Feel free to reach out to them as well.
I wish all of you to stay safe, healthy and compassionate as we go through these trying times together.
Ron Case is the mayor of Eden Prairie
