As 2020 draws to a close, I want to acknowledge and recognize the significant challenges we have all faced while doing our part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We have sacrificed so much, and will need to continue to do so into the new year as we prepare for the promise of a vaccine that will bring this pandemic to an end.
In this season of giving, I encourage you to think about those in our community who are suffering — financially or from the loss of loved ones — as well as those on the front lines who continue to provide essential services which make it possible for the rest of us to carry on with our daily lives. More than ever, I am proud of the kindness and generosity that have been on display in our community over these many months. From the financial donations to various causes and the enthusiastic support of our local businesses and restaurants, our friends and neighbors have truly come together to help one another through this unprecedented time in history.
Organizations serving those in need and many of our local businesses still need your support to make it through the pandemic. If you’re in a position to help, please do. And if you’re suffering, there is light at the end of this dark tunnel, so please use the resources available in our community to help you get through this challenging time. If you need help and don’t know where to go, please reach out to me or another city council member so we can connect you with resources.
Even during a pandemic, our city continues to fulfill its mission of delivering high-quality public services that contribute to a strong sense of community. There are many accomplishments and milestones from 2020 that are cause for celebration.
One such milestone is the culmination of 16 years of service Councilmember Brad Aho has provided our community. Brad’s final council meeting was Dec. 1 and we officially bid him farewell by proclaiming Dec. 1, 2020, “Brad Aho Day” in Eden Prairie.
It is my great honor and privilege to serve as mayor of this exceptional community, especially during these unimaginable times. Thank you for your continued resolve, generosity and perseverance. I wish you and your families safety, health and compassion as we stay the course during this holiday season.
Ron Case is mayor of Eden Prairie.
