City cancels a number of events and closes community center
Eden Prairie Mayor Ron Case officially declared a state of local emergency in the city Monday, March 16, in response to COVID-19.
“We must respond quickly to address the local impacts of this pandemic,” Case said. “The health and safety of this community is of critical importance, and we make this declaration under extraordinary circumstances.”
The local emergency declaration permits city leaders to request and coordinate the appropriate aid and resources from surrounding jurisdictions, including the Hennepin County Division of Emergency Management, Department of Homeland Security and the State of Minnesota as needed.
It also permits city departments to quickly mobilize available resources, and conduct immediate purchasing and contracting.
“I am grateful to our Eden Prairie Emergency Management Team and all city staff for the preparations they have made over the past several weeks,” Case said. “The commitment of public servants is of key importance during times such as these — as Eden Prairie residents, you can be assured your city government will continue to maintain all essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic and proactively work to minimize public health risk.”
City cancellation and closure updates
• Eden Prairie Community Center — closed effective Tuesday, March 17;
• Parks and Recreation spring/summer program registration — postponed to Wednesday, April 15;
• Eden Prairie Liquor Events — canceled until further notice;
• City facility rentals and community meetings — canceled until further notice.
For everything related to the COVID-19 situation in Eden Prairie, click here.
