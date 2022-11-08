Unofficial results from the Secretary of State with 100% of precincts reporting show incumbent Eden Prairie Mayor Ron Case has been re-elected.
Case won with 19,051 votes or 69.33%, and was challenged by Tracy Schowalter, who received 8,363 votes or 30.44%.
This will be Case’s second term as mayor. He has lived in Eden Prairie since 1979, serving a total of 22 years on the City Council and also serving on additional city commissions.
Incumbents Mark Freiberg and Kathy Nelson were both re-elected to the council, running for the two seats against newcomers Micah Olson and Greg Lehman.
Freiberg received 13,608 votes or 32.02%, and Nelson received 15,106 votes or 35.54%. This will be Freiberg’s second term on the council and before his election to council, he served on the Eden Prairie Planning Commission from 2016-2018 and the Heritage Preservation Commission. This will be Nelson’s fifth term on the council, and she also serves on the Eden Prairie Firefighter Relief Association Board and SWLRT Corridor Management Committee.
Olson received 7,542 votes or 17.74%, and Lehman received 6,130 votes or 14.42%.
Mayors serve a two-year term, while councilmembers serve four-year terms. All will take office again in January.
Councilmembers PG Narayanan and Lisa Toomey were not up for re-election and their terms will expire in 2024.
