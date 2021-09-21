The body found just before 8 a.m. Sept. 14 along Hennepin Town Road north of Pioneer Trail in Eden Prairie has been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as Michael Brent Elhard, 39, of Eden Prairie.

Elhard was reported missing late Monday, Sept. 13, after being last seen on a run traveling west from his home on Jackson Drive in southeastern Eden Prairie.

The initial investigation did not indicate any foul play, but police stated a full death investigation was being completed with assistance from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

In a press release issued Sept. 17, the Medical Examiner said the manner and cause of death were pending further investigation.

The Eden Prairie Police Department is the lead investigating agency working on the determination.

