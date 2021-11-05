Also charged with child endangerment
A 34-year-old Eden Prairie man faces up to 40 years in prison after being charged this week with second-degree murder and child endangerment.
Ryan Charles Rooney is in custody after police arrested him Tuesday, Nov. 2, for the shooting death of his wife.
The criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court outlines the following circumstances:
The couple, along with two children, had been living at the Residence Inn Hotel in Eden Prairie for about 20 days and were scheduled to check out on Oct. 31.
Over the course of the next couple of days, staff had attempted to contact the couple. On Nov. 2, staff forcibly opened the couple’s hotel room door, according to the criminal complaint, and found a “small child in a crib and a male in the fetal position on the bed. Staff could not wake the male and requested that Eden Prairie Police assist with a welfare check of the occupants,” the complaint explains.
When the police arrived they found Rooney, who “had a gunshot wound under his chin and an exit wound to the top of his head. A small child was walking with Defendant,” the complaint states.
In addition to the one small child with Rooney, officers also found another small child in a crib. The children were determined to be 1 and 2 years old.
Rooney’s wife was found at the base of the bed, having been shot once in the chest.
In searching the room, officers found a 9mm Ruger handgun and one round was found in the wall behind the victim. A second round was lodged in the ceiling.
“A tray of methamphetamine was found on the toilet in the bathroom that would be easily accessible to a small child,” the complaint states.
The couple had been married Aug. 30.
In a statement made to police on Nov. 4, Rooney said, “I don’t know why I shot (the victim).”
