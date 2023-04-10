On March 28, Eden Prairie man Abdulahi Ahmed Abdi, 32, was charged with two counts of theft and one count of fraud following an alleged series of thefts in the Eden Prairie Center Scheels store parking lot on March 25 and 26.

A criminal complaint for the March 25 incidents detailed Eden Prairie Police Officers being dispatched to the Scheels parking lot for the first time at approximately 8:39 p.m. to investigate a theft. When police arrived, officers spoke to the first victim, a man, who said that two jackets had been stolen from his vehicle.

Tags

Load comments