On March 28, Eden Prairie man Abdulahi Ahmed Abdi, 32, was charged with two counts of theft and one count of fraud following an alleged series of thefts in the Eden Prairie Center Scheels store parking lot on March 25 and 26.
A criminal complaint for the March 25 incidents detailed Eden Prairie Police Officers being dispatched to the Scheels parking lot for the first time at approximately 8:39 p.m. to investigate a theft. When police arrived, officers spoke to the first victim, a man, who said that two jackets had been stolen from his vehicle.
The camouflage jackets were worth $600 together and one of jackets had a debit card in it which was used at an Eden Prairie Walmart afterward for unauthorized transactions of $122.32. Around the time of the incident, no suspect was located or identified but officers were trying to get surveillance footage.
Another criminal complaint, this one detailing a similar incident March 26 where officers dispatched to the Scheels parking lot again at approximately 4:17 p.m., where another set of victims described a theft in progress to their vehicle. When discovered, the man, later identified as Abdi, fled the vehicle. Abdi allegedly stole one of the victim’s handguns, while the other victim chased him and eventually got the stolen handgun back.
Abdi then ran to the Hennepin County public library across the street where officers found a jacket in the men’s restroom that was identified as the one stolen from the first victim the day before.
After police confirmed Abdi was the man in the surveillance footage, officers arrested him at his known address and was found to have the second coat originally stolen on March 25.
During a post-Miranda statement, the complaint said, Abdi admitted to both the thefts and use of the debit card at Walmart, and is currently in custody.
If Abdi is convicted, the two gross misdemeanor charges of theft could result in a combined maximum sentence of up to 21 years in prison and/or a $103,000 in fines, while the the gross misdemeanor charge of financial transaction card fraud could result in a maximum sentence of one year in prison and/or a $3,000 fine.
