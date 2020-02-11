Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced the appointment of several residents to the Governor’s Council on Minnesota’s Lake Superior Coastal Program, including a man from Eden Prairie.
Peder Otterson has been appointed as an at-large representative, an appointment that takes effect Feb. 10. His term will expire April 2, 2023.
Otterson replaces Karen Anderson on the panel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.