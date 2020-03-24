With breaking news about COVID-19 constantly developing, the city of Eden Prairie's goal has been to maintain the best possible customer service at all liquor operations, while protecting the health of our associates and the community.
After careful consideration, the city has decided to reduce store hours and downsize operations, serving customers out of two locations instead of three. This allows for the reallocation of staff, prioritize inventory and focus on keeping our stores sanitized while following safe social distancing measures.
Effective now, Eden Prairie Liquor is open 10 a.m.–8 p.m. in the following locations:
- Near Cub Foods – 8018 Den Road; and
- Near Kowalski’s Market – 16508 W. 78th Street
Eden Prairie Liquor near Lunds & Byerlys is closed until further notice.
While operating in these two locations, staff is committed to disinfecting frequently-touched surfaces, including shopping carts and baskets, and we ask that employees and customers do not visit the stores if you are not feeling well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.