The Eden Prairie Liquor stores have reduced hours and have made a number of other changes to encourage social distancing.

Last week, Eden Prairie Liquor management announced changes in operations, with modified hours from 10 a.m.–8 p.m., Monday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.–6 p.m., Sunday, in the following locations:

Near Cub Foods – 8018 Den Road

Near Kowalski’s Market – 16508 West 78th Street

The store located near Lunds & Byerlys is closed until further notice.

To prioritize the health and safety of employees and customers, Eden Prairie Liquor is also implementing the following precautions:

  • Effective Sunday, March 29, all transactions must be paid with a credit/debit card – no cash will be accepted.
  • Floor markings are located six feet apart throughout the stores as a reminder to maintain a safe distance from others.
  • Product exchanges or refunds are not accepted.
  • Register stations now feature Plexiglas shields to aid with social distancing.
  • Disinfecting of frequently-touched surfaces takes place several times each day.

To help maintain sanitized stores, Eden Prairie Liquor staff reserve the right to:

  • Ask a customer who is visibly ill to leave the premises immediately.
  • Limit the number of customers entering the store to maintain a safe social distance between individuals.
  • Remind customers to follow any measures recommended by the CDC or MDH.

For more information, visit https://www.edenprairie.org/community/news/coronavirus-covid-19

