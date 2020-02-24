The Eden Prairie Lions Club will award $12,000 in scholarships to qualified high school seniors.
Qualifying applicants must be residents of Eden Prairie and in good standing in their class. Applications are available in the career center at the high school or from the school’s class counselor.
The application deadline is April 5 and applications must be mailed to Lion Scholarships, 8693 Darnel Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55344.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.