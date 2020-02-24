The Eden Prairie Lions Club will award $12,000 in scholarships to qualified high school seniors.

Qualifying applicants must be residents of Eden Prairie and in good standing in their class. Applications are available in the career center at the high school or from the school’s class counselor.

The application deadline is April 5 and applications must be mailed to Lion Scholarships, 8693 Darnel Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55344.

